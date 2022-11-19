AS flood waters recede once again in Gunnedah there are desperate calls for more help from the top.
The ongoing clean-ups, repairs and road closures, as well as some evacuations, have left residents and volunteers exhausted.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey has now pleaded for more resources and flood assistance, after the town was hit by its sixth major flood in a year this week.
Cr Chaffey said it wasn't as simple as reopening roads when the water recedes - costly assessments need to be made to ensure roads are up to scratch to avoid placing a "catastrophic" financial burden on future generations.
"Yes, we need financial assistance," he said.
"We also need people, plant and equipment to get this sorted.
"We need our federal and state leaders to lead."
Minister for emergency services and resilience and minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke visited the shire in the days before the Namoi River peaked at 8.05m on Wednesday morning.
Ms Cooke handed over a new truck and trailer to the Gunedah State Emergency Service (SES) as part of her visit.
Cr Chaffey said he welcomed the truck as critical equipment for emergency service crews to continue doing an "amazing job".
But it's just one "piece of the pie", Cr Chaffey said.
"When it comes to the provision from the state government to local government we need to make sure we've got the right resources," he said.
Without more boots on the ground Cr Chaffey said he feared for the region and the effects the flooding would have on farmers and producers.
The council has also called for state government funding for a flood mitigation study to safeguard the town into the future.
Cr Chaffey said he was still waiting to hear back about the urgent request.
"I have had correspondence from [Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson's] office stating that he has directed my request to another ministerial office for attention and advice," he said.
"I wait to hear more."
Council has also thrown its support behind declaring a state-wide road emergency.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
