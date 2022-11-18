The Gunnedah cricket team will take to the field this Sunday with a new-look side led by first-time skipper, Rhyce Kliendienst.
The fast-bowling allrounder takes the reins from Blake Small, who stepped away from cricket this season, and feels ready to begin his tenure after two seasons captaining Mornington.
"This year's my first year [captaining] for rep," Kliendienst said.
"It's not much more of a difference, it's just a higher quality of game, really."
Gunnedah will play this weekend's opening round of the Connolly Cup against the Central North Colts at Wolseley Oval.
Kliendienst expects their opponents to be a "pretty young and fit side" which will "probably come [at us] all day".
But though Gunnedah have lost some valuable players this season, including the likes of Small and Farran Lamb, they have also welcomed back experienced veterans in Andy Mack, Mitchell Swain, and Troy Sands.
"They're good cricketers with good cricket heads," Kliendienst said.
"They're good to have around me while I'm captaining, I'll lean on blokes like them."
The Gunnedah side will also be boosted by a home-ground advantage at Wolseley. However, even though the last local game played on the ground between Albion and Kookaburras featured an uncharacteristically quick outfield, Kliendienst doesn't expect a run-fest on Sunday.
"It's good that it didn't flood this week and we can actually play at Wolseley," he said.
"Last year, the par score there was probably 140 or 150. Even though the ground's been running a bit quicker, I can only imagine it'll be between 180 and 200."
