The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Country music school The Academy has 28 students tuning in this January

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Overs is about to be immersed in the music industry at country music intensive school The Academy. Picture by Peter Hardin

WINNER of the 2023 John Minson scholarship Noah Overs found her passion for singing in 2016, but her parents have always known she has talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.