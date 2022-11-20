EVERY Aussie country music artist strives to win a Golden Guitar, musician Fanny Lumsden believes.
The country crooner, who has picked up eight of the trophies throughout her career, has been announced as the host for the nomination ceremony.
The night before Fanny first heard her name called as a nominee for the coveted trophy, she slept in a caravan on the side of the street.
"It's an exciting moment, especially because artists work all year to create art and get it out to people," she told the Leader.
"Then to have your peers recognition at this historic and iconic event is awesome."
Fanny is "super honoured" to have been asked to host - but said the event is not about her.
She advises the nominees to savour the moment.
"It's a real honour to know that your peers in the industry that you work in everyday, think that you've made good art and did good work this year," she said.
And she said artists that don't get a nomination should remember there are a limited number of spots.
"It doesn't mean that your art is less worthy, or less important," she said.
She said the award ceremony and Tuesday's nomination event is a good celebration of community.
"Because unlike a lot of industries, the country music industry does have this amazing event that everyone pilgrimages to every year," she said.
The nominees for the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards will be revealed at 8am on Tuesday on a livestream.
The decision to go virtual is an exciting and effective way to reach a large number of fans, artists and members of the country music community, executive producer for the awards Peter Ross said.
The 51st Golden Guitar Awards will be held at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on Saturday January 21, with tickets for the event now on sale.
Fanny is performing in January at the Capitol Theatre from 11am to 1pm on the same day as the awards.
The nominations will be livestreamed on the Toyota Country Music Festival website and Facebook page.
