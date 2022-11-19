The Pirates front rower has been named in the wider training squad ahead of the 2023 Super W season after being spotted while playing for NSW Country at the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide in October.
It continues what has been a 'super' season for the 19-year-old, helping Pirates win their maiden Central North women's premiership and lauded as the best and fairest under-21s player in the competition.
She is one of 31 uncapped players in Scott Fava's first squad as head coach.
"It's great to be in a position to select a wider training group pre-Christmas that will form our 2023 squad heading into the new year," Fava said.
"We've approached this stage of selection with an eye to the future and we believe with a targeted rugby and physical development focus, we can lay some important building blocks for the future for the club's Super W program.
"This club has always been a place for people who want an opportunity to come to work hard, improve and reach the next level and that will be at the centre of everything we do moving forward."
Kieran Berry - Burraneer Rays
Harriet Elleman - Wagga Wagga Waratahs
Monica Fasavalu-Faamausili - Western Sydney Two Blues
Ash Fernandez - Canberra Royals
Sally Fuesina - Western Sydney Two Blues
Jess Grant - Uni-Norths Owls
Amy Hart - Wagga Wagga Waratahs
Ella Hooper - Uni-Norths Owls
Lydia Kavoa - Queanbeyan Whites
Grace Kemp - Canberra Royals
Brittany Leauanae - Gordon
Maggie Maconochie - Hunter Wildfires
Erika Maslen - Tamworth
Ivy Merlehan - CSU Reddies
Monique Moa'le - Gordon
Edwina Munns-Cook - Sydney University
Tania Naden - Uni-Norths Owls
Kathryn Niki - Tuggeranong Vikings
Peark Rakete - Tuggeranong Vikings
Rebecca Smyth - Narromine Gorillas
Emily Sogal - Tuggeranong Vikings
Alyse Soloase - Western Sydney Two Blues
Alexander Sulusi - Gordon
Tabua Tuinakauvadra - Tuggeranong Vikings
Fapiola Uoifalelahi - Griffith
Iris Verebalavu - Uni-Norths Owls
Zali Waihape-Andrews - Tuggeranong Vikings
Krystal Blackwell - Goulburn Dirty Reds
Danielle Buttsworth - Hunter Wildfires
Biola Dawa - CSU Reddies
Siena Edwards - Auckland
Chioma Enyi - Wests
Martha Fua - Sydney University
Brooke Gilroy - Canberra Royals
Apryll Green - Wagga City
Teliya Hetaraka - Tuggeranong Vikings
Jay Huriwai - Western Sydney Two Blues
Akira Kelly - Gordon
Amelia Lolotonga - Griffith
Jemima McCalman - Sydney University
Faitala Moleka - Sydney University
Siokapesi Palu - Uni-Norths Owls
Gabrielle Petersen - Tuggeranong Vikings
Sarah Riordan - Australian Defence Force
Chloe Saunders - Burraneer Rays
Kayla Sauvou - Western Sydney Two Blues
Georgina Tuipulotu - Sydney University
Sarah Tuipulotu - Sydney University
Gisela Vea - Tuggeranong Vikings
Sammie Wood - Queanbeyan Whites
