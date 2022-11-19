The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Erika Maslen named in ACT Brumbies Super W wider training squad

Updated November 20 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 10:00am
Erika Maslen has been named in the Brumbies wider training squad for the upcoming Super W season.

Erika Maslen's talents have caught the attention of ACT Brumbies coaching staff.

