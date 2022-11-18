GUNNEDAH has been slated as a 'desirable' location for development with the town bouncing back to welcome new growth.
But the boom brings delays, with the average amount of time taken for Gunnedah Shire Council to process and determine development applications clocking in at 70 days.
Council's annual report for 2021-22 revealed the development activity in Gunnedah has "rebounded significantly" with the value of approved applications being at the highest level on record in the past five years.
"Council is enabling others to get the things done which matter to them," the report said.
"This is an exciting endorsement of our community and shire as a desirable place to work, live and play."
Fewer applications have been given the green light compared to the previous financial year, but the value of the approved applications has increased by more than $23 million.
In the last financial year 208 development applications were lodged and 189 of them were approved.
One application was refused and five were withdrawn.
Out of the applications lodged, 62 were for dwellings, 95 for residential additions and alterations, 11 subdivision applications were lodged, 31 commercial, industrial, community or tourist developments, seven commercial change of use applications landed on council's table and two infrastructure applications were lodged.
Of the lodged applications, 59 of the dwellings were approved, 79 residential, seven subdivisions, 34 commercial, industrial, community or tourist applications, eight change of use applications and two infrastructure applications were approved.
It's a welcome return to development with the report noting a few tough years which stunted growth in Gunnedah.
"Figures for 2019/20 and 2018/19 are down on those for the previous year, due to the impact on the community of the prolonged drought earlier in the year and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.
Only 26 dwelling, 30 commercial, four change of use and five infrastructure development applications were lodged in the 2018/19 financial year.
Development interest remained relatively the same the year after, with 29 dwelling, 35 commercial, four change of use and three infrastructure development applications lodged.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
