Two of the newest arrivals on the Tamworth cricketing scene will be among a host of Connolly Cup debutants when the district side opens their 2022-23 campaign against Quirindi on Sunday.
Aaron Baker and Mitch Lincoln will be part of what is a new-look, and young, Tamworth side.
It was still as of Friday being finalised, but is set to feature a lot of fresh faces.
Tamworth District Cricket Association president, and rep coordinator, Chris Paterson said it has been a bit of a struggle to get a side together. He has "a big list" of players who are unavailable for various reasons.
The Country Championships, which are being played in Tamworth, haven't helped with a number of Tamworth players involved in the Central North side.
Fortunately there are no junior games on Sunday, so they have been able to delve into that talent pool.
"We'll blood a few kids," Paterson said, adding that it will be "a good experience for them".
They will combine with the likes of Baker, who has been a standout for City United and prior to today's games is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, Lincoln, who is playing with Norths and two weeks ago claimed 4-37, and Souths quick Logan Pike.
Quirindi will be a tough first up assignment.
They will be looking to go one better after reaching the final for the first time in two decades last season, and have, Paterson said "a fair few handy players".
Several of them play their cricket in Tamworth with his club Bective, son Jye among them.
He though won't be there on Sunday as he is captaining Central North.
Chris won't be either. He will instead be padding up for the NSW Kangaroos at the over 50s national championships in Adelaide.
