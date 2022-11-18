Thursday night was the last sitting day of the 57th parliament and it has been a privilege to represent the people of the Tamworth Electorate and speak on behalf of our community in the parliament throughout this term.
This week I had an opportunity to reflect on some of those projects that may not make the news but are so important to our communities.
Regional growth and economic development is driven by innovation and great ideas in our communities. Those ideas bring the community together.
They are the glue that helps to drive prosperity in our region.
A number of those projects are being realised right now, including the Quirindi Silo Art project, which is dedicated to improving economic and social outcomes by bringing historic silos to life.
Those silos are now coming to life, thanks to a $199,981 grant from the NSW Government.
Anyone who has not had the chance yet should follow its Facebook page or, better yet, take a trip to Quirindi. It is a truly special event.
Another regional location, the Barraba Rugby Club, is undergoing a $678,073 improvement to a clubhouse that is the heart of the community, ensuring that it caters for both the men's teams and growing women's teams and juniors who will come through and ultimately become the seniors of the Barraba Rugby Club.
Country shows across our region, backed in with support of the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package, are so important to regional communities, particularly after COVID, because they brought us together, and it was fantastic to get along to all our region's country shows to catch up with our friends.
Upgrades to bowling clubs across the region are ensuring that they have a good surface to play on and a good clubhouse to sit back and relax in.
Upgrades to lighting at Gunnedah Tennis Club are ensuring that players can get on for a game at night as well.
Those are just a few examples of great community projects, when great minds think alike. What combines those projects is that they have been funded by the Liberal-Nationals Government, and that will continue.
Funding programs like the Stronger Country Communities Fund, the Country Shows Support Package, infrastructure grants and more are so important to regional communities because those funds turn great ideas into reality.
I have always said that the community have the great ideas, and I love getting behind them and backing them in.
Let us keep those great ideas coming so that we can continue to tap into grant funding and build a better region.
Kevin Anderson is the state Member for Tamworth.
He is also the NSW Minister for Hospitality and Racing, and the Minister for Lands and Water.
