Jemma Coney delivered Tamworth trainer Russell Murray the perfect belated birthday present when she produced a virtuoso front running drive behind Manic Mia to win the opening event at the Tamworth Paceway on Thursday afternoon.
Murray is a hobby trainer and has just one horse in work - Manic Mia.
"It is really really good, it is terrific. She (Manic Mia) has been trying so hard and today she was able to outsprint them in the last half," Murray said.
"I'm just a hobbyist in the industry and have been for a long time. I got my licence when I was 18 back in the day when you weren't allowed to own horses until you were 21 years of age and I just turned 76 last Monday."
"It is a really good birthday present."
Coney was fresh off competing in a Group 1 feature race at Menangle last week and gained "enjoyment" in guiding Manic Mia to the win.
"I didn't think I had any winners going into the meeting but it was good to drive a winner for Russell just to see the enjoyment he gets out of it, it's good to drive a winner for someone like that," Coney said.
It was an all the way win for the Shoobees Place-Swift Embrace filly in the TAB Venue Mode Maiden Pace after taking the lead from the five barrier.
"She had been unlucky in her other runs with a lot of race pressure," Coney continued.
"But she got left alone in that run today and that made her pretty much unbeatable."
"I didn't feel confident we could have got to the line as she has been getting a bit tired in her runs of late but she stuck on pretty good today."
Manic Mia held on for a head win over Hunter Valley pacers She's Lush (Anthony Varga) as $1.70 race favourite. Triple Raider (Mathew Taylor) was another 4.6 metres away third.
Manic Mia has been under the guidance of Murray for the last four of her six starts, and had produced two minor placings before the win.
"I was quietly confident going into the race, but I have done that for the last two races, and she has just run a place but today she was able to bring it home and Jemma did a wonderful job with her driving," he said.
With the win, Coney moved to 99 career winning drives.
"It feels like a bit of pressure has been lifted off after that win," she added with a smile.
