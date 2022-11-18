The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Russell Murray-trained and Jemma Coney-driven Manic Mia breaks through for maiden win

By Julie Maughan
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
Trainer Russell Murray and reinswoman Jemma Coney are all smiles after Manic Mia won the opening event at Tamworth on Thursday. Picture by Julie Maughan

Jemma Coney delivered Tamworth trainer Russell Murray the perfect belated birthday present when she produced a virtuoso front running drive behind Manic Mia to win the opening event at the Tamworth Paceway on Thursday afternoon.

