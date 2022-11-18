THE BIG wigs calling the shots and strategically guiding the development of business in Tamworth are about to get a shake up.
Five members of the Tamworth Business Chamber of Commerce board of directors are passing on their portfolios.
Seven hungry business people are in the running for the five spots up for grabs.
The nominees are Austin Tourist Park's Alison Edwards; Downtown Magazine's Anna Davis; J Ullman Town Planning's Jocelyn Cockbaim; Efficacy Advisors and Vesi Water's Llewellyn Owens; Centrepoint Tamworth's Martin Howes; The Powerhouse Hotel by Rydges' Monty Maguire; and incumbent member Stephen Maher of Stephen A Maher & Co.
One of three board members who will remain, director Matthew Sweeney, said the chamber is on a good path due to the pool of nominees.
"Based on who's nominated, we've got quite a good cross section of Tamworth industries, and Tamworth business people putting their name forward," he said.
Directors Dave Errington and Libby Campbell will also remain on the board with Mr Sweeney.
President Stephanie Cameron, vice president Meredith Abrams, and director Caroline Lumley will not serve on the board in 2023 because of the three-year rotation requirement.
Director Tom Campbell chose to resign for family reasons, and treasurer Stephen Maher is nominating to run again.
Members of the chamber can vote anonymously through a dedicated email until midday on Sunday. On Monday, the votes will be counted.
The new board will be announced on Wednesday evening at the Annual General Meeting.
At the first board meeting, the president, vice president, treasury and secretary will be selected.
