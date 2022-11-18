One of the Newcastle Jets' newest imports is looking forward to connecting with the local fans at their upcoming trial game.
Mark Natta, a 20-year-old who began his A-League career in 2020 with the Western Sydney Wanderers before signing with the Jets this year, looks forward to interacting with the team's Tamworth-based fans during their match against Melbourne City at Scully Park on November 26.
"It'll be good to connect with our regional fanbase, those who maybe can't come to as many games as they would have liked and see the players," Natta said.
"I think it's good to get out there and build a connection with that region."
Having played all five games for the Jets this season, Natta has impressed in defence and proven a consistent performer in the role.
The freedom to play at his best, Natta said, was fuelled by Newcastle's confidence in his abilities.
"I think I've done pretty well, it's good when the boss has belief in me and is playing me so much," he said.
"It boosts my confidence, I think it helps me play my game in there week in, week out, which I think I've done pretty well."
Their upcoming trip to Tamworth will feature a coaching clinic on Wednesday prior to the men's and women's games on Saturday.
Sharing the experience with the rest of the team, Natta believes, will help them connect and play better as a unit.
"We're already a very together team, we get along quite well and this will be no different," he said. "It'll help connections and bond which will help us play our game better."
The Jets have struggled for consistency this season, and sit at 10th on the 2022/23 A-League ladder with two wins and three losses.
After a bright start with wins over Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix, Newcastle has hit a three-match losing skid in recent weeks.
But, Natta said, the club will "trust our process" and keep working hard to break out of their slump.
"Some things have gone against us, some little mistakes here and there, some things we need to improve on, and that's what this break's all about," he said.
"To work on those little things, trust the process, and keep playing our game."
