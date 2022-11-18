The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Newcastle Jets defender Mark Natta eager to connect with Tamworth fans

By Zac Lowe
November 18 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Natta has impressed after debuting for the Newcastle Jets and looks forward to connecting with their Tamworth fanbase. Picture by Grant Sproule.

One of the Newcastle Jets' newest imports is looking forward to connecting with the local fans at their upcoming trial game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.