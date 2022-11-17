Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer was airlifted to hospital after a sickening race fall at Quirindi on Thursday afternoon.
The 36-year-old - a former top Sydney and Brisbane apprentice with 493 career wins - was reportedly knocked unconscious after falling heavily when his mount My Diamond Boy appeared to stubble on the home straight in race two of the TAB meeting.
Racing NSW said Palmer - who recently moved to Tamworth after being based in Scone - was concussed and "suffering from pain to his right ribs".
Read also:
Racing NSW said the winner of group and listed races was airlifted to Tamworth Hospital.
However, both Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Ted Wilkinson and My Diamond Boy's trainer, Sue Grills, said Palmer was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle.
My Diamond Boy - a winless four-year-old gelding having his sixth start - was third last when Palmer was dislodged.
Palmer, who has career earnings of more than $10 million, hit the ground hard and rolled a few times before coming to a halt motionless on the lush turf.
Wilkinson said Palmer was "knocked out, but regained consciousness".
The veteran hoop, Wilkinson said, "appeared OK but needed to be assessed for broken bones, etc, because he had a few sore spots".
The fall occurred at the 300m mark, after Palmer "moved out to make a run on the outside", Wilkinson said.
Due to the accident, Wilkinson said "we put the races back one race each".
"And then the last two races were called off, because at the 700m mark we had a fair bit of moisture," he added.
"But unfortunately, it was starting to dry out and making it slippery."
Tamworth trainer Grills said My Diamond Boy "blundered".
She agreed that it was a scary incident, but added: "It was just a racing accident."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.