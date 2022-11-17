The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Veteran jockey Matthew Palmer knocked out after being dislodged at Quirindi on Thursday

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:11pm, first published 7:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Palmer is a well-travelled hoop. Picture Facebook

Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer was airlifted to hospital after a sickening race fall at Quirindi on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.