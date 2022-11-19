It was a good day for Theresa Stair and her humble stable.
The Tamworth trainer, who has four horses in work, recorded the 16th win of her career when four-year-old bay mare Arliebel stormed home to win a 1200m class-one handicap at Quirindi on Thursday.
Ridden by apprentice Kelsey Lenton, Arliebel secured back-to-back wins when she overcame a wide barrier draw to beat the Craig Martin-trained Roussos (Aaron Bullock) by .73m.
Eight years after getting her trainer's licence, Stair appears to have on her hands a gem in Arliebel, whom she said was "a lovely horse".
"You really should just take it one day at a time with them," she said of racehorses. "But so far she's doing everything we've asked her to. So that's good."
In her sixth race start, Arliebel recorded her first win when she won over 1100m at Arnidale on November 6.
With Lenton on board, the Counterattack-Island Bel mare flew home to get the win - a la her Quirindi triumph.
"She has a lovely turn of foot, she does," Stair said.
"When you ask her for something, she really digs in deep and gives."
"She did a good job, didn't she," Stair said of Arliebel's performance this week.
The horse's second-place finish at Quirindi on October 29 convinced Stair to enter her in Thursday's $27,000 race.
Stair said: "That's why when I saw the race I thought, Oh well, she handles the track - because not all horses do handle Quirindi."
Arliebel had "absolutely blossomed and thrived" since the Armidale win, the trainer said.
"And I thought she'd run well, but I was a little bit concerned about the wide barrier."
Stair in unsure what Arliebel's next assignment will be.
"I'll just take her home and see how she eats up and let her tell me how she's feeling. and then I'll have a look and see what's on."
Stair's first-ever runner and her debut win were at Quirindi.
"So it's nice to come back here and win another one," she said.
Stair grew up immersed in the racing industry. Her mother, Dawn Kelly, was a Tamworth trainer, while her father, Cecil "Skeeter" Kelly, was a legendary jockey.
"Quite well," she said of her progress as a trainer.
"My husband [Ashley] and I do nearly all the work between us," she said, adding that "three and a half" of their horses are owned by Steve Blore and Suzi Cleland.
"I have to thank them greatly, because they're great supporters of ours and have been really good to us."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
