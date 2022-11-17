A MAN has been flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious when he fell from a horse on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to a Quirindi property, about an hour south of Tamworth, just before 2.30pm after urgent calls for help.
A 31-year-old man was treated at the scene for serious head injuries, which he reportedly suffered when he fell from a horse.
Ambulance paramedics transported the man to Quirindi's Rural Fire Service (RFS) base, where the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had landed and was waiting for him.
The chopper's critical care team further stabilised the horse rider and he was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment.
The 31-year-old man was in a stable condition at the time, according to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service spokesperson.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
