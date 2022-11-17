The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Man, 31, flown to Newcastle hospital with head injuries after falling from horse at Quirindi

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was flown to hospital for treatment. Picture by WRHS

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious when he fell from a horse on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.