THE Toomey family never expected they'd be delivering their baby away from home and their loved ones, cut off by floodwater and dealing with medical emergencies.
But the support, love and care they received from Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House (RMH) is something that will stay with them forever.
A heavily pregnant Tahlia Rosser was airlifted to Tamworth hospital from the flooded Wee Waa almost two months ago when it was discovered she had a kidney infection.
The unexpected emergency meant her partner Hayden Toomey had no where to stay when he arrived in Tamworth.
But that was before RMH stepped in.
Mr Toomey said he was "pretty lucky" to end up at the house while Ms Rosser was being treated.
"It's been amazing, they check on us every time we come in," he said.
"We'd be lost without them."
Ms Rosser was in hospital for a week for her kidneys, but due to the rural town of Wee Waa being cut off by floodwaters, the couple stayed at the house until Ms Rosser gave birth to their son, Jakobi.
With the stress of welcoming a newborn baby and not being able to return home, Mr Toomey said the support from the staff at RMH would always hold a special place in the family's heart.
"I never thought we'd be in this predicament," he said.
"You never know you need this kind of support until something like this happens."
The family are expecting to remain at the house for a few more weeks until all check-ups have been complete and the road reopens.
To make sure the house is able to help other families in similar situations, Ms Rosser encouraged the community to support McHappy Day which will be held across the country on Saturday.
Tamworth RMH manager Rhiannon Curtis said with the facility welcoming almost 200 families each year, fundraising was crucial to keep the service operating.
"Many of the families show up with very little or no warning that they're coming to Tamworth," she said.
"We've got to make sure we have everything possible to give them to make sure that their stay here is more comfortable and stress free."
On Saturday, McDonald's stores across Tamworth, and the country, will sell silly socks, helping hands and donate $2 from every 'Big Mac' burger to RMH.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
