Northern NSW Football to use World Cups to encourage kids to play football

November 18 2022 - 10:00am
The PlayFootball campaign aims to increase junior participation.

Northern NSW Football will use the FIFA World Cup to encourage more kids to play football via a series of primary school gala days during November.

