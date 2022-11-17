Just about everything you can do on a bike will be explored by riders in Walcha over the weekend with the town already heaving with riders.
Accommodation around town is already bustling as riders return for the Walcha Motorcycle Rally.
Walcha Royal Café and Accommodation is one of the businesses which has taken full advantage of the visitor numbers.
Owner Toni Heaney said while the town already gets a steady stream of bikers the rally really takes it to another level.
"We're hoping to see several hundred coming in at the outset," she said.
"With this extra boost after what we've been through we're just happy to have it back and that everyone will have a good feeling.
"Everyone seems to enjoy it. The town really puts itself out there for it and everyone seems to appreciate it."
But it's more than just a business opportunity. Ms Heaney said the visitors are always a nice bunch.
"The bike industry as a whole are very easy-going clients," she said.
"So long as everyone's happy and harmonious with a drink and a bite to eat, they're usually nothing but a pleasure in my 16-and-a-half years of dealing with them."
Having held down the fort on previous rallies, Ms Heaney said she's glad to see some familiar faces back.
"Our bookings are carrying over from the very first motorcycle event," she said.
"They're all still coming back in. They're saying even if they can't get in for a booking they'll still be coming in to 'see ya's' and grab a bite to eat."
For many of the riders it'll be difficult to fit in all they want to do over the official dates of the rally so many have booked to stay even longer to tour the region some more.
"I think as a rule everyone tries to make it a five-day thing," Ms Heaney said.
And for anyone who's had the pleasure of enjoying a motorbike ride, it's clear why many are planning to stay for longer.
"For certain there's beautiful scenery and the fantastic roads," Ms Heaney said.
Friday and Saturday are set to be the biggest days with events running all day and into the night.
Included in the program on Saturday is woodchopping and chainsaw races, a tyre throwing competition, and burn out competition.
There will also be dirt bike barrel races, postie bike soccer, and a show and shine, culminating in a demolition derby which rounds out the day at 6pm.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
