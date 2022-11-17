The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Pools teach kids to survive': Tamworth City Swimming Club reacts with 'disappointment' to adventure pool plans

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth City Swimming Club committee member Andrew Pearson. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE CITY'S pool has been used to teach countless kids to survive in the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.