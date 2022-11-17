The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Petition to split Hunter New England Local Health district sees parliament accelerate Murrumbidgee model

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall tabled the petition. Picture from file

A DEBATE on the floor of parliament could spell big changes to hospital services in Tamworth and Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.