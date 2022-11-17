A DEBATE on the floor of parliament could spell big changes to hospital services in Tamworth and Armidale.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall led the debate in state parliament late on Thursday afternoon, where several speakers had their say on the challenges of rural health.
Mr Marshall tabled the petition with more than 16,000 signatures calling for the splitting of the Hunter New England Local Health district, and to directly employ doctors in rural hospitals, and dramatically increase nursing numbers.
Minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor opposed the split in a response in October in which said she would call on the government to accelerate the Murrumbidgee model.
READ MORE:
NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said in the debate people in the district should be cautious about a split, because John Hunter Hospital provides services and outreach to smaller hospitals.
He said the Murrumbidgee model "seems to be working" in regional and rural areas, and that "we're doing more on that, that we'd like the federal government to actually assist us on that front".
Under the Murrumbidgee model, doctors have a right of private practice, but are employed by the hospital.
Mr Marshall told the Leader that means the doctors will be employees of NSW Health.
"Which means not only is the insurance covered, they get sick leave, they get holidays, they get all the things that they don't get in a private GP practice," he said.
Mr Marshall said what he took from the debate is an agreement from the regional health minister, and the health minister, that the Murrumbidgee model will be implemented.
For the model to be implemented, the Commonwealth must sign off on exemptions to the Health Insurance Act 1973.
Mr Marshall said he "knows the government is not going to split the Hunter New England Health district".
"I think it's something worthy and that I'll continue to campaign for," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.