The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah rapid damage assessments to take longer than expected, council votes to endorse changes to clean up costs

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 17 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rapid Damage Assessments of Gunnedah are expected to be complete by Friday morning. Picture by Gareth Gardner

CLEAN-UPS in Gunnedah will take longer than expected as emergency service crews uncover the damage left behind from the town's sixth major flood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.