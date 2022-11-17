The Northern Daily Leader

Weightlifting: Blake Mammarella to compete in weightlifting national championships

By Zac Lowe
November 17 2022
Blake Mammarella will contest his third national championship this weekend in Canberra. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Blake Mammarella's recent state championship win was one of the high points of his year, but simultaneously it almost cost him his biggest opportunity yet.

