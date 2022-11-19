CHRISTMAS bells are ringing across the region as businesses gear up for the busy gift-giving season.
Burnet's Books sells a specialised enough product to typically avoid the rollercoaster of peaks and troughs tourism in Uralla can bring.
Ross Burnet said if just one person pays a visit to his bookstore a day, "that's good".
However, even the bookshop sees an uptick in foot traffic during the Christmas period.
Mr Burnet has been selling good books in the town for 35 years, and watched on while its demographics changed.
"It was pretty much a welfare town when I came, and it's much, much more diversified," he said. "It's a much more interesting selection of shops."
Dale's Downtown Meats is a butcher not afraid to keep up with the times.
The biggest goal the butcher achieved in 2022 was to switch up the menu and become entirely gluten free from August.
"It was a big transition," Dale Goodwin said. "We had to make a lot of sacrifices and change a lot of plans, and do a lot of different things."
The decision came just as much from the inside as it did from customer demand.
One of the butchers is dairy free, and another is gluten free.
"Just to make it so that it takes that guesswork out of it," Mr Goodwin said.
Those headed to the butcher to snag a holiday ham should keep in mind Mr Goodwin does all his own small goods.
"So that's pretty special," he said. "Not many butchers do that stuff anymore."
Weekends in the town have been a little quieter for the New England Brewing Co. Owner Ben Rylands said it could be due to the wet weather.
"The brewery usually ticks over pretty well," he said.
"But its been a little bit quieter on Saturdays over the last two or three weeks."
The brewery will be open seven days-a-week in December, besides Christmas and Boxing Day, to make the most of the highway traffic.
Nine years ago, the only shops that would be open on the main street between Christmas and the New Year were the gun shop and the brewery, he said.
But all that's changed.
"We really look forward to Christmas, it's why we're here," he said.
"That's why we're in hospitality and we make beer, to help people celebrate and have fun."
