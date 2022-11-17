Driver taken to Tamworth hospital after truck crash on highway

A TRUCK driver has been taken to Tamworth hospital after crashing on the New England Highway.
It's understood the driver lost control of the truck before it ran off the road and struck a tree on Wednesday night, at Kentucky, south of Uralla.
Emergency services were alerted after a triple zero call about 10pm to the accident on the highway.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were deployed to the scene and arrived to find the driver out of the cabin of the truck.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver was up and walking around with no visible injuries.
He was assessed by paramedics and then taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital as a precaution.
He was believed to be in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
