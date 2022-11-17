The Northern Daily Leader
Mary Marshall celebrates her 100th birthday in Uralla

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Mary Marshall could be one of Australia's first centenarians to receive a card from the new King of England.

