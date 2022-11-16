The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Tamworth's Jack Marshall among four north west players to earn NSW under-15s call-ups for indoor nationals

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Marshall has been selected in his second NSW under-15s side for the year. Picture by Peter Hardin

Jack Marshall's big 2022 is set to roll into the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.