Jack Marshall's big 2022 is set to roll into the new year.
The Tamworth teenager will again don the blue of his state after being named in the NSW under-15s State team to contest the Hockey Australia Indoor Championships.
The boys and girls State and Blues teams to play in Brisbane from January 21-25 were selected from the state championships held in Orange on November 11-12, and will see Marshall joined in state colours by Hockey New England trio Charlotte Portell, Archie Clarke and Luke Schmude.
Portell was named in the girls State team, and Clarke and Schmude the boys Blues team after helping their respective Lions sides roar to the silverware.
The boys side were crowned Division 1 champions, the girls then coming out the next day and claiming the Division 2 honours.
After staging a huge comeback in their semi-final, scoring three goals in the last three minutes - the last from their fourth consecutive short corner after the buzzer - to earn their spot in the final (the game ended in a draw but they progressed having finished higher on the ladder), the boys edged out Metro South West in a pulsating decider 3-2.
The girls also had a one goal win - beating Sydney East (1) 5-4.
The indoor wins completed the double for both Lions sides with the boys also winning the Division 1 outdoor title and the girls Division 2.
It was a big few days for Clarke, assuming umpiring duties in between his playing commitments.
He was awarded the Division 1 girls final and tallied over 15 games across the carnival.
Ella Whitty also had a busy time with the whistle and was named the Development Umpire of the Tournament, while Olivia Clarke has been selected as an umpire for the under-15 girls nationals.
Marshall shone in a Tamworth side that found it a tough battle in Division 1 but finished their campaign on a winning note, beating Central Coast 4-2 in their final game to keep their place in the top division.
His indoor selection comes after he co-captained the NSW Lions at the under-15 outdoor nationals back in April.
The virtual month long championships in Brisbane will be the first indoor nationals since 2020 with the 2021 and 2022 editions cancelled.
With still a couple of state championships to be played, New England is set to have a strong presence, with Meg Lye and Layla Riley also named in the under-21s girls State team, Maible Chalmers and Chelsea Thornton the Blues team, Jake McCann, Tyler McCann and Nathan Czinner the under-21s boys State team, Rohan Lawrence and Ryan Oschadleus the Blues team and Jake McCann, Czinner and Ben Hanlan the Blues open men.
Czinner has some other pressing engagements before that. He has the Hockey One semi-finals this weekend and the Oceania Junior World Qualifiers with the Australian under-21s team in Canberra from December 8-11.
Hanlan is meanwhile off to New Zealand with Australia for the Trans-Tasman Indoor Hockey Series.
The four game series will be played in Taupo on November 26 and 27.
