A CELTIC CHRISTMAS BY A TASTE OF IRELAND
Bringing the Magic of a Celtic Christmas, the performers from 'A Taste Of Ireland' are returning to the Capitol Theatre on Thursday 24 November at 7.30pm.
The all singing, all dancing, family-friendly treat will transport you to a world full of excitement and wonder - a world where energetic music and dance embody the beating heart of the festive season.
Watch two star-crossed lovers twirl beneath the mistletoe as award-winning Irish musicians complement the world's best Irish Dancers to deliver a heart-warming performance that will leave your feet tapping, eyes shining and your soul wanting more!
Featuring a powerful mix of traditional tunes, heartfelt ballads and all your favourite carols, A Celtic Christmas combines incredible red-hot rhythms with incredible talent in an unforgettable night of storytelling.
A Celtic Christmas is the star-studded spectacular you won't want to miss this Christmas season.
READ ALSO:
YOU'RE THE VOICE - FARNHAM
On Friday 25 November at 8pm in the Capitol Theatre, Australia's Got Talent finalist Mike Vee is bringing 'You're The Voice' Australia's National Celebration of the music of John Farnham.
For five decades John Farnham's music has graced the Aussie charts and the 'You're The Voice Band' will recreate the energy and sound of a full live concert.
Opening the first act in acoustic style, Mike Vee prides himself on his tones and stage presence. You're The Voice have worked on creating attention to the musical detail of the songs that they perform.
You can expect to hear all your favourite hits, so head down and get a ticket for a trip down memory lane.
To purchase tickets for these and many more up-coming shows visit, entertainmentvenues.com.au, in person at Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200.
Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023 tickets are now on sale too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.