PEOPLE are being warned to avoid Chaffey Dam due to high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae in the water.
A red alert has been issued by WaterNSW for Chaffey Dam and the Peel River downstream, with water users below the dam advised to seek alternative water for stock and domestic use.
People should avoid drinking untreated water, and make keep pets and livestock away, authorities warn.
"People should avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water skiing, canoeing and any other activity that brings them into contact with this waterbody until the red alert warning is lifted," a WaterNSW spokesperson said.
"People who suspect they have been affected by blue-green algae should seek medical advice."
A blue-green alert has also been issued for Copeton Dam, near Inverell.
WaterNSW said blue-green algae, while naturally occurring, has the potential to cause gastroenteritis, skin and eye irritations.
Fish caught from blue-green algae contaminated water should be cleaned and washed thoroughly, but avoiding fishing at this time is advised.
The warning applies to untreated water only and will be lifted when monitoring and test results confirm the risk has gone, a spokesperson said.
