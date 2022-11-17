The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Recreational users warned to stay out of water after WaterNSW issues blue-green algae alert for Chaffey Dam

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red alert has been issued for Chaffey Dam after potentially toxic levels of blue-green algae was detected. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PEOPLE are being warned to avoid Chaffey Dam due to high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae in the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.