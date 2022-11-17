Tom Ison is enjoying another campaign in Queensland as both a trainer and driver.
At Albion Park last Saturday Ison notched his first win this campaign via Miss Serena, who was trained by his father, Andrew.
Ison then had an engagement at Redcliffe on Thursday with Overthemoon.
That will be followed by another attack on Albion Park, on Friday night, with Nicky Khan, who will commence from the three barrier in the Garrard's Horse & Hound 1 Win Pace.
Nicky Khan's only win was recorded at Tamworth back in October, when on debut for the Tom Ison stables. In his last start, the five-year-old gelding finished second at Redcliffe.
At Albion on Friday, Nicky Khan's stablemate Blisssful Donna will commence from the three barrier in the Designline Pace over 1660m.
Another stablemate, Prodigal Guinness, will commence from the five barrier in the RIO Cobra Sulky Pace (2138m).
Saturday night will see Ison head back to Albion Park with Overthemoon in the Pelican Waters Resort Qualifying B Pace, and with Miss Serena in the Changeover@Burwood Stud Mares Band 5 Pace.
Miss Serena had a last-start tidy win at Albion Park on Saturday night in a mile rate of 1min 54.3sec for 1660m.
Majic Moment will then commence from the seven barrier in the Changeover@Burwood Stud Mares Qualifying Pace (1660m), after finishing second last week at Albion Park.
In that race, Majic Moment was beaten by a short half head by Uptown Beachgirl, who set a mile rate of 1.55.1 for 2138m.
Narrabri-owned pacer Kid Montana was so close to picking up his first Menangle win on Tuesday.
Kid Montana was beaten by half a head by the Mark Callaghan-trained and Jack Callaghan-driven Royal Gamble.
In a close finish all round, Major Obahama (Lleyton Green) was a head away in third place. The 1609m race had a mile rate of 1.52.4.
Kid Montana's Narrabri owners, Chris Shepherdson, Nathan Dicks, Charles Dicks, Garry Shepherdson, Peter Shepherdson and Neil Drysdale, are all happy with the progress of the Rock N Roll Heaven gelding.
Kid Montana is trained in Sydney by Rickie Alchin and has now had six starts since returning from a 12-month spell.
The NSW Breeders Challenge 3yo Colts & Geldings Blue Series Group 1 staged at Menangle last Saturday night saw the Peter Russo-trained Mahomes (Jack Trainor) declared the winner.
Tamworth runner Roclea Image, from the Greg Coney stables and driven by his daughter Jemma, finished seventh.
Mahomes set a mile rate of 1.51.7 for 1609 metres while Roclea Image - who was beaten by 14 metres - recorded a mile rate of 1.52.79.
Roclea Image was the fastest runner in the third quarter, which he covered in 28 seconds, and in final quarter (27.62 seconds).
Jemma was back at the Tamworth meeting on Thursday afternoon with eight drives on the nine-race program.
The 20-year-old reinswoman was sitting on 98 career winning drives.
