The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Farmers survey reveals more than 80 per cent of members report adverse mental health impacts after flooding

By Liv Casben
November 17 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flood-affected farmers are facing significant losses with much of the damage across NSW uninsurable, according to a new survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.