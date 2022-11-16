THE longest running preschool service in Gunnedah has celebrated its 65-year anniversary of getting kids ready to take on the world.
Gunnedah Preschool has seen generations of families come through the doors with a unique philosophy towards education a drawcard for many locals.
Director Gemma Lennox, who has been with the service for 10 years, said the milestone was testament to the dedication of the staff to stick true to the centres values.
"Kids don't get to be kids for a very long time," Ms Lennox said.
"The main idea is learning through play.
"We work on their school readiness skills and their life skills all through play, they don't sit down and do worksheets."
Since it was built in 1957, the preschool has more than doubled in size growing from just 20 children to now having 50 kids on site.
Expansions to the centre have included a new classroom and playground as demand has grown for the service.
The preschool has also started play-based lessons to introduce Gamilaraay language to the kids.
"We have quite a diverse cultural community at the service," Ms Lennox said.
With the service open for 65 years, Ms Lennox said it had supported local families through generations.
"This year I've got the last of seven siblings, I had the first son the year I started here," she said.
The preschool community celebrated the milestone with a family fun and movie night.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
