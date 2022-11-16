A NATIONAL celeb with a Tamworth connection gave a special shout-out to a local school that broke the record for most money raised at an annual charity day.
Tamworth Public School's year six student representative council (SRC) met up weekly to plan the first Charity Day back, since COVID stopped the event in its tracks.
The students decided that the money would be donated to the Dylan Alcott Foundation.
The charity is dedicated to helping young Australians with disabilities gain confidence, fulfil their potential and live their dreams.
They chose to give the money to the foundation because of its uniqueness, school captain Nataylia Rodgers said.
"It's just something different," she said.
"It's a really good cause that we felt needs more support."
The amount of money typically raised by the event was tripled, reaching an all time high of $6000.
Two thirds was given to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, and the remaining $2000 went to Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service.
The Australian of the Year sent the students a personalised message via video to let them know he was grateful for their support.
"I heard you raised some money for the Dylan Alcott Foundation by doing some charity work," he said.
"We really, really appreciate it.
"That's going to help a lot of kids across the country with disability achieve their dreams."
He also used the video to shout out his 'oma' - grandmother in Dutch - who lives in Tamworth.
"I want to send everybody my love, thankyou for supporting me, and looking forward to seeing you all up in Tamworth very soon," he said.
The SRC said it was "quite cool" to see his response.
"It was really quite amazing to see such a charity talk back to us and thank us for what we did," vice captain Maggie Diver said.
His connection to Tamworth means he's more likely to pay them a visit sometime soon, they said.
"There's more of a high chance if there's a relative in Tamworth, in such a small town," SRC member Bonnie Bachali said.
The "cool" exchange left the students on a high.
"We did ask him if he was ever in Tamworth, if he would consider come visiting us, and maybe that's possible," Nataylia said.
Tamworth Public School's annual Charity Day is a 'county fair', where students come up with stalls to sell produce, wares and entertainment.
Tamworth Public School has a history of students raising money for charities, principal Kevin Squires said.
