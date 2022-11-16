The constant rain in recent weeks has made life difficult for horse trainers across the state.
But Sue Grills believes she has been luckier than most as she prepares to run four horses in tomorrow's race meet at Quirindi.
The veteran trainer knows she is fortunate to base herself out of the Tamworth racecourse, which has better facilities than many in the region.
"It's been difficult, but we're probably a lot better off than a lot of places," Grills said.
"It's been hard to keep your horses fit with all the wet weather around ... but I think we're pretty lucky at Tamworth. Our tracks are good and the club's been really helpful."
With Oodles, My Diamond Boy, Maly Malt, and Lavish Lady set to run in Quirindi tomorrow, Grills believes all four horses are a chance at taking out honours in their respective races.
But with the track rated a heavy eight at the time of writing, two of the four horses might struggle in the wet, she said.
"Lavish Lady and Maly Malt, they don't mind the wet," Grills said.
"I think Oodles is better on a drier track, but those two girls don't mind the wet. It won't worry them, for sure."
With the likes of Paul Perry, Kris Lees, and Todd Howlett set to race tomorrow, among many other talented trainers, Grills knows it is "always hard to win" in TAB meetings.
Working in her favour, however, is Tamworth's proximity to Quirindi and how comfortable her horses feel on the track.
"It's only 45 minutes down the road. It's not far to travel, which is better for your horses, that's for sure," she said.
