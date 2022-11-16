It's a picture that's as Aussie as zinc cream in summer.
And it captures two youngsters - Arlo Bullock and Bis Hoddle - at the beginning of a blossoming friendship.
Arlo's mum, Hayley, took the photo after the teammates' 54-run last-wicket stand almost got St Edward's-Tamworth South home in an under-11 clash against St Nicholas Green on the weekend.
It's the first season of organised cricket for both boys, who did not know each other previously.
Read also:
Bis, 9, who is in year 3 at Carroll Public School, said of Arlo: "He always congratulates you when you hit a big run.
"And at the end of the day, he comes up and says, 'Hey, great game' and stuff."
Bis said cricket was "so much fun". "I came into the team not knowing anyone, and they've all been so nice."
In actuality, Bis knew one teammate prior to the season starting: his 10-year-old sister, Pup, also plays in the side.
Their seven-year-old sister, Pom, was practicing cricket "every afternoon, and wants to join the team as soon as she's allowed to", said the children's mother, Camilla, adding that her brood go by their nicknames.
Camilla said Old Boys, who oversee the team, "have been so lovely and so welcoming to us".
She added: "We're very excited at Carroll, because we have our new and amazing Carroll community cricket ground."
Arlo, who is in year 3 at St Edward's, said Bis was an "excellent person".
"I feel really excited," he added, in reference to playing cricket.
"I wanna grow and play for Australia."
Bullock - the Central North Cricket Zone administrator - said the photo of the two boys "captured the spirit of cricket".
"When I think of the spirit of cricket," she said, "it's kids playing cricket and forming friendships - and they become lifelong friendships."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.