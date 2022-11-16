The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Arlo Bullock and Bis Hoddle form bond playing junior cricket in Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arlo Bullock and Bis Hoddle embrace after starring for St Edward's-Tamworth South at St Edward's Public School on Saturday. Picture by Hayley Bullock

It's a picture that's as Aussie as zinc cream in summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.