The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gunnedah SES volunteers and firefighters to start property assessments as Namoi River major flooding recedes

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMERGENCY services will get deeper into the clean-up in Gunnedah first thing on Thursday morning after the town faced its sixth major flood in the past few months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.