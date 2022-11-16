EMERGENCY services will get deeper into the clean-up in Gunnedah first thing on Thursday morning after the town faced its sixth major flood in the past few months.
An evacuation order for northern parts of Gunnedah will remain in place while rapid damage assessments are carried out in the affected streets on Thursday.
"We've still seen some properties with water back in their houses," NSW State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson David Rankine told the Leader.
He said the full extent of any damage would not be known until SES crews, along with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) teams, could complete the assessments.
They are expected to hit the tools in the morning and are hopeful of completing the task that same day.
"The threat of flooding has lifted so as soon as those rapid damage assessments are complete and the area is deemed to be safe then the evacuation order will be lifted," Mr Rankine said.
A flood evacuation centre remains open at the town's showground on Wednesday.
The assessments are designed to make sure essential services are working and structures are stable before people head home.
Despite the distress of another major flood affecting roads, properties and families, Mr Rankine said many would have been "breathing a sigh in relief" in Gunnedah when the Namoi River peaked at 8.05m on Wednesday morning.
Although still a major flood, the river level remained about 15cm below the predicted peak of 8.2m, which would have been worse.
Mr Rankine said emergency services were not called to any flood rescues in the area and wanted to thank the community for their resilience.
"Gunnedah residents have the patience of saints," he said.
"We are continually, week after week, providing the same distressing information to the same residents and we want to thank them for their patience and their resilience."
With record-breaking flooding devastating other parts of the state, Mr Rankine said the efforts in Gunnedah had heavily relied on local volunteers and staff from the SES, RFS and FRNSW.
He said help now the water was receding - including things like hosing out homes - was available by calling 132 500.
"As an organisation, we will continue to look after [residents] as best we can before, during and after," Mr Rankine said.
The Namoi River level was starting to fall in Gunnedah on Wednesday afternoon.
Flooding was caused by heavy rain falling on the already full and soaking wet catchments of the Peel, Namoi and Mooki rivers earlier this week.
Wee Waa and Narrabri could see more flooding as the flood peaks move through the systems.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
