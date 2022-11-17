SOMETHING big is brewing this weekend.
After two years of cancelled events, Tamworth's craft beer and food festival is back with ticket sales the highest they've ever been.
The region's brewers are excited to show off their unique beverages to thousands of people on Saturday, November 19, at Scully Park.
Local business The Welder's Dog is among the 25 brewers attending and Tony Langford told the Leader it's a chance to show off their products to the national craft beer market.
"We're looking forward to it and urging everyone to support local, not the big multi-national breweries that have got deep pockets," he said.
With ten different Welder's brews on tap at the festival, people will get a taste of what's on offer across their three bars in Tamworth, Armidale and Inverell.
Wests Entertainment Group is behind the event, and chief food and beverage officer Peter Carlyle said they're expecting a crowd of between 2000 and 3000.
"It's a great crowd, so we will be really pleased with that, and we've got a record number of brewers attending too," he said.
READ ALSO:
"A lot of planning has gone into this, it's the biggest event we've had and it's been tough coming out of COVID and trying to get brewers to come from interstate, especially with the low numbers of staff members that they've got."
Mr Carlyle said "a lot of resources" including incentives and a token system have been invested into attracting brewers.
Even with Canberra Beerfest on the same day, he said it won't have an impact.
"BentSpoke, the number one voted crafted beer in Australia, is coming out to our Brewfest and they're from Canberra," he said.
Gates open at 4pm at Scully Park, with general admission tickets, including ten tasting tokens, still on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.