Diehard Crowded House fans danced in the aisles when the band took to the stage at TRECC on Tuesday.
It was a night of sweet nostalgia for many, while the band earned some new fans amongst the many younger members of the audience.
One girl, who had shimmied her way to the base of the stage, told everyone "it's my first concert".
In response, lead singer Neil Finn said it was a pretty big debut.
The night also spelled a fantastic opportunity for Tamworth drummer William Cunliffe, who was at one stage given the spotlight.
With a drumkit set up front and centre, he played along with hit songs including Four Seasons in One Day.
"Now that's a man," the band said when Mr Cunliffe strode into the rarified company.
Original band members Nick Seymour and Neil Finn took some time between songs to talk a bit about their time in Tamworth.
In a tongue-in-cheek exchange with Mr Finn, Mr Seymour said Tamworth had "the healthiest Livistona palms is Australia."
Mr Seymour also said he had enjoyed some time at the Tamworth Motorcycle Museum and the velodrome.
"Did you know you had a velodrome?" he said.
Musically, the first half of the show focused on the band's newer material off their 2021 album Dreamers are Waiting.
But as the night grew older, so did the songs.
Long time fans in the audience cheered when the band returned to the stage to play Weather With You, and other hits from earlier albums.
By the end of the night just about everyone in the audience had left their seat, some even threw items of clothing onto the stage.
"I love you," one woman shouted from the throng and "bloody beautiful," shouted another.
The night of world class entertainment ended with a passionate sing-along of Don't Dream it's Over.
