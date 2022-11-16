NEWCASTLE'S country queen, Catherine Britt, has sensationally lifted the lid on the sexual abuse she experienced as a young woman breaking into the music industry.
Britt, 37, posted a series of videos to social media outlining the abuse she experienced when she was a teenager and in her early 20s.
The five-time Golden Guitar winner said several older men in the music industry inappropriately touched and sexually harassed her, had sex with her when she was under the age of consent and propositioned her.
"When I was younger and started out in the music industry I was abused by several people in the music industry, like big names," Britt said on social media. "People that you all look at as heroes and musical icons.
"These people touched me inappropriately when I was young, took advantage of me when I was young, had sex with me when I was underage, tried to have sex with me when I was underage."
Britt started performing at 11 and was still a schoolgirl at St Joseph's Charlestown when she released her first records.
After UK megastar Sir Elton John discovered her music and sang her praises in various interviews, Britt's career soared internationally at 16.
At 17 she moved to Nashville where she lived for six years, a time she's previously described as being unhappy.
Britt also revealed in the videos she'd spent "years in therapy" dealing with the repercussions of the abuse.
In 2015 Britt began a public battle with breast cancer which she overcame.
The Swingin' Door and Boneshaker hit-maker told the Newcastle Herald she was motivated to go public about the abuse she experienced because she continues to have her reputation sullied by rumours about her past and to stand up for other women who have experienced abuse in the music industry.
"I wanted to speak up for all the women who have been in the same position as me," she said.
"I'm sick and tired of keeping my mouth shut because I am afraid of losing my career or not being believed.
"There are too many men out there taking advantage of young girls and telling lies and being heroes."
Another motivation for speaking out was to provide a clear example for her sons Hank, 5, and Morrison, 3, "to make sure my boys are nothing like that when they become men."
