THE future viability of a small school in the north west is under review and could face closure due to low enrolments.
A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed to the Leader options are being considered for the future of Fairfax Public School at Maules Creek.
"The school currently has one student and a projected enrolment of between one and three students for next year," the spokesperson said.
"No decisions have been made. Options for future educational provision are being considered and the school community will be consulted."
Fairfax Public School, situated in between Narrabri and Boggabri, has served hundreds of farming families since it first opened its school gates in 1910.
According to the department, a public school may be placed in recess, closed or merged when there are questions about the school's ongoing viability and local circumstances result in declining enrolments.
In 2018, Premer Public School in the Liverpool Plains was placed in recess due to a lack of enrolments, after just two students signed up for the following year.
But in February this year it was reopened by the department, with eight new students.
