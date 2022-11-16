POLICE have found two children, one as young as 10 years old, wandering the streets in Tamworth during operations to fight the city's property crime wave.
Oxley officers were patrolling parts of West and South Tamworth after more break and enters as well as cars stolen overnight on Tuesday when they made the disturbing discovery.
Police found a 10-year-old child in the early hours of the morning in Wednesday in the street. The Leader understands officers then found a 12-year-old at 4am in another street.
Officers had been deployed to the area after a reported break-in and discovered a stolen car had been dumped in the neighbourhood. The children are not being investigated by police.
READ ALSO:
Both children were deemed to "be at risk" and were collected by officers and taken to a safe location.
Oxley police are now working with the Department of Communities and Justice for welfare and background checks on both children.
Oxley police said a spokesperson was unable to comment at this time and said police were investigating the incidents overnight.
The Leader understands several cars were stolen overnight on Tuesday. A stolen car then later crashed into a powerpole in Robert Street in West Tamworth.
No one was injured in the crash and the occupants of the vehicle fled.
Essential Energy has already repaired the power pole after an earlier power outage in the West Tamworth area, specifically around the Robert Street location.
It's understood more than 150 homes lost power.
A NSW Police spokesperson said information would be available later today.
Operation Mongoose has seen more police deployed after hours across Tamworth and Gunnedah to battle a property crime wave. The operation involves specialist police including detectives, the proactive crime team, highway officers and general duties police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.