$12 million dollars for a supersized puddle?

To turn an Olympic Pool where people can swim and play water polo into another playground with a very small area for swimming is a hare-brained idea.
Looking at the plans it will create nothing more than a heat island with a large evaporation pond and we have problems with water security. It will be useless to the majority of the population but we will have the burden of ongoing maintenance.
We are the fattest town in Australia.
Removing a pool where people can exercise without weightbearing and further damaging their joints is not a smart move.
Lyn Allen, Tamworth
On behalf of those who witnessed the marchers that marched from the Tamworth police station to Bicentennial park on Friday 28th October for Reclaim the Night.
I believe this was organised by the Tamworth Domestic and Family Violence Committee.
What an outstanding job that was done by the committee and others that gave their time to such a worthy event.
Thank you to all of those who spoke at the event, donated and gave their time.
This event is for all to be able to walk the streets safely, no matter who they are or what they are wearing. It is really important for the message to get out there.
I suggest that in the future you follow the committee, being such an important cause, that they are trying to support and also other events that they have coming up in the future, to help educate the community, support and give those a voice who have lost theirs.
Domestic violence can affect anyone no matter who they are, and the numbers are only rising.
A community member
I write this letter in fear of my future in Liverpool Plains Shire council, as I need a reduction in council rates, with services already in my opinion declining.
They want 18 per cent more. I am battling to pay already and I fear they will sell me up and in this way cause me to be homeless, with nowhere to go in my humble opinion.
I would also like to make some money off my small farm instead of the council being the only, in my opinion, beneficiary.
I believe the council cannot manage Quirindi, as I have never in well over 80 years seen such a decline in this town, as the endless decline in services and so many vacant shops.
Council might believe that they are doing the right thing. In a free and democratic society as Australia, I disagree.
I believe I have more chance of flying over the moon on my broom than this council has of managing a prosperous town.
No more money I believe to incompetence and misguided forward planning.
Lindsay Bridge, Quirindi
By now you will have seen the health debate streamed live from parliament house on Thursday afternoon.
It was good to see so many members from all sides taking part.
Unfortunately only one person, Member for Wagga Wagga, the independent, Joe McGirr, understood the key issue here which is community control of our health region.
The other representatives all got lost on the workforce issues, including the Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, in her response which was cynically released to the media a few weeks ago.
I am perplexed by the attitude of the Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson, in not standing up for the petition as his electorate stands to gain by being the centre of a NENW Area Health Service.
It was wonderful to see our mayors in attendance.
Fortuitously they had to attend another function in Sydney so were together en masse lending an element of gravitas to the debate.
As Adam Marshall said this is not the end, just the beginning.
We have had some major concessions out of our campaign and it is now up to each LGA to monitor improvements.
There is an election next year. The Coalition is aware of tensions right across the state when it comes to health.
The ALP is standing in the wings and will be campaigning hard on this issue.
Maria Hitchcock, Convenor of New England Visions2030 Institute
As a country kid I walked and jogged 6kms to school, the paddocks were cleared with a great avenue of trees along the road where 32 magpies nested and used me as target practice, so I sewed a piece of wire into my bush-hat like a small aerial and tied coloured ribbons to the top as the 'magpie-target', later when I found enough pieces I built a bike and clamped an old car aerial to the frame with a little Aussie flag on top as the target with no harm to me or the 'magenpies', eventfully they got used to me.
Magpies have to be vigilant against predators or they would die out, the small inconvenience for the benefits of insect control and their beautiful songs is a worthy trade-off; a piece of stick with ribbons, or an umbrella work fine, particularly if you suddenly let the umbrella pop-up just as he nears the target; his air-brakes and reverse-gear fail but you might have to clean the poop of the brolly. Do not use mother's good umbrella in case it gets torn, a cranky mum is far more dangerous than a magpie
Gil May, Forestdale
