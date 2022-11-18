The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 19 2022

By Letters
November 19 2022 - 5:00am
The proposed $12 million Tamworth Adventure Pool would be free-of-charge with a focus on lifestyle and recreation. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council

$12 million dollars for a supersized puddle?

To turn an Olympic Pool where people can swim and play water polo into another playground with a very small area for swimming is a hare-brained idea.

