Sport is often a useful way for a parent and child to strengthen their bond.
But to do so at a state championship is, to say the least, unusual.
And Eddie and Laurie Willis took it one step further when they claimed first and third-place finishes respectively over the weekend.
Eddie had always planned to enter the NSW Mountain Biking State Championships, and was confident in his ability to win. But Laurie, his mother, made the last-minute decision to sign up on the basis that she was near her fittest at the time.
"I went there and thought 'I'll give it a go'," Laurie said.
"I had just gotten back from doing Cape to Cape in Western Australia, so my fitness was not too bad.
"It was more for Ed than it was for me, but I signed up and just gave it my best."
Eddie won the Under 17 Men's division in Nowra, while his mother snared a podium spot in the Masters 4 Women's category.
More pleasing than their results, however, was the chance to compete in the same state competition, which Laurie said was "wonderful".
16-year-old Eddie aspires to represent Australia, either in mountain biking or road cycling where he has also shown promise, and has dedicated himself to training for some of the most elite age-group events in the country.
As such, chances for Laurie to share in races with her son are getting fewer and further between.
"I held on to my medal, and I waited until he finished in the hope that we could stand on the podium together and have a photo together," she said.
"Which we did, and it was really nice. Just to feel the nerves that he feels pre-race and to understand that side of it, I think is really healthy to be able to help him in the future."
It was Eddie's last race in the age group, as he will turn 17 in January and move into the under 19s bracket.
Having taken up the sport at 12, he has risen quickly and firmly established himself in the top five riders in his age group in the country.
Eddie reinforced that perception at the National Mountain Biking Championships in March, which were held in Maydena in Tasmania, where he placed second.
Given the promise the teenager has shown, there is potential need for him to compete overseas to further progress his career.
With that in mind, Eddie began distance schooling mid-year.
"There are people winning the Tour de France in their low 20s, so they're looking for athletes at a very young age," Laurie said.
"For him to have that opportunity, we felt that this education was going to be best suited."
And though the teenage years can be difficult to negotiate for many, Laurie said Eddie was equally thrilled to share one more event alongside his mum before his career takes off.
"He's maturing and he appreciates it, he was happy to have me competing there with him," she said.
