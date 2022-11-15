AN EVACUATION order has been issued for northern parts of Gunnedah as the town faces its sixth major flood in a year.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) late last night directed people in the following areas to evacuate urgently due to dangerous major flooding.
The SES warned properties, businesses, roads and essential services could be affected by raging floodwaters.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding," the SES alert said.
An evacuation centre opened at 8am on Wednesday at the Griffith's Pavillion at the Gunnedah Showground. It is open between 8am and 10.30pm.
"Do not hesitate to go to an evacuation centre if you have no safe, alternative accommodation," the SES said.
If people choose to remain in those areas they may become trapped without power, water and other essential services.
It may become too dangerous for the SES to carry out rescues and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of the dangerous floodwater.
Consider road closures in evacuation plans.
The SES warned the Namoi River at Gunnedah was likely to exceed the major flood level of 7.9m last night, according to the latest update about 10.20pm.
The river level may peak near 8.2m into this morning, which is a major flood.
The SES has warned the flood peak may be prolonged this time.
The flooding comes after heavy rainfall in the Peel, Namoi and Mooki river catchments, as well as tributaries.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
