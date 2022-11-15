In October, it was announced that the Newcastle Jets will descend on Tamworth this month for a 'Festival of Football'.
More recently, Northern Inland Football announced that the Jets will to host a football clinic for local children in the lead-up to the games.
From 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 23, players from Newcastle's men's A-League team will be at Scully Park where as many as 200 children aged between five and 12 will get the chance to pick the brains of some of Australia's best players.
"As part of their commitment to their time in Tamworth, the Jets are looking to showcase their squads and looking to make tangible connections with the community," Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO, James Cooper, said.
"It's a pretty unique opportunity for [the kids], we know that football is a popular sport by participation across our region and on the back of that we expect it to be a popular opportunity for them."
Attendance is free, and registrations are still open and can be accessed via a link on the Northern Inland Football Facebook page.
When the games take place on Saturday, November 26, children under 12 can enter free of charge.
