A PEAK body representing rural and remote doctors says Gunnedah Shire Council can play a major role in fixing the town's GP crisis.
The NSW Rural Doctors Network handed down a report on strategies to boost the workforce, two years after it was commissioned by the council.
Developing a website that showcases the Gunnedah region for potential health workforce recruits and "implementing a multi-platform communication strategy" are among the recommendations.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey told the Leader while they're sound suggestions, everybody has a part to play.
"It's a long journey and it's one that is fairly consistent, you should never be complacent," he said.
"Anything that local government can do in the community, as well as support from commonwealth and state government, that's going to be needed to make sure we keep our doctor numbers to the level that's adequate to serve our community."
Other recommendations include nominating a council "champion" available to potential recruits seeking information about the local working and living environment, boosting childcare services and finding quality housing supply solutions.
Cr Chaffey said while council is on a "good pathway" there's "still more work to be done".
The report also found Hunter New England Health is well placed to play a major role in boosting the workforce.
It said it could do this by implementing sustainable alternatives to the traditional model for the Emergency Department (ED).
"This might include assessing whether covering the on-call roster is sustainable for GPs, or seeking support for the Gunnedah ED from fellows and trainees of the Australian College of Emergency Medicine," the report said.
Cr Chaffey said councillors will now sit down and decide which recommendations to commit to.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
