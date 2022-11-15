Buildings defaced by 'taggers' in Quirindi will cost business owners thousands to clean and restore.
According to Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Doug Hawkins, the spray paint is extremely hard to remove and is simply "too expensive for council to deal with".
He said it's extremely disappointing to see the damage that's been done to buildings, while they're busy trying to fix extensive damage to roads.
"I'm not against people practicing their art, but this is in completely the wrong place," he said.
"They're clearly talented individuals, but surely they can find a better outlet for their creativity.
"I think it's social media ... they just want the notoriety."
The impact of the graffiti has also been exacerbated by the fact council is attempting to beautify the town with projects like the Qurindi Silo Art project.
READ ALSO
However, with a mind to meeting the graffiti artists halfway, Cr Hawkins said a solution might be to give them a space to practice their work.
"We could find a wall not being used by a business and they could use that," he said.
"I don't want to see them put in jail, but where they're doing it, it's not right."
The Oxley Police District is now calling for people to assist them in identifying the artists.
According to Cr Hawkins, a good place to start might be with wherever they bought the spray paint.
"It's not cheap, and you have to have to show ID to buy it," he said.
Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.