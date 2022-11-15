POLICE hope video footage will help find the offender who attacked an innocent man outside a Tamworth club.
Investigators released the CCTV footage this week from West Tamworth Leagues Club on the night of July 22 as they try and find who was behind the "unprovoked assault".
Police have already interviewed the male victim as well as witnesses but are still trying to identify the attacker.
The offender struck the victim on the back as he went to walk into the club, off Phillip Street in West Tamworth, about 11.10pm.
An Oxley police spokesperson said the attack was "concerning" and "disturbing".
"This was an unprovoked assault," the spokesperson confirmed.
"The man was not targeted, we believe it was random."
Police said the victim had been in the car park of the West Tamworth club and was walking towards the entrance when the offender ran at him.
"The male sustained an injury but was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment," the spokesperson said.
"We are appealing for anyone with information on the man pictured in the footage, we want to speak to him as part of our investigation.
"Any information anyone has, police would be greatly assisted by this."
The offender was wearing dark clothing at the time, including a hooded jumper with white writing on the back, with a cap underneath, and three-quarter pants, with dark-coloured joggers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
