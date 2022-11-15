The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Oxley police release CCTV footage of unprovoked assault on man at West Tamworth club

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE hope video footage will help find the offender who attacked an innocent man outside a Tamworth club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.