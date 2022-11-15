AN INTERNATIONAL pizza chain will have a slice of the Tamworth market again after the local council approved its plans to set up shop.
Pizza Hut applied to open a new store in South Tamworth at 248 Goonoo Goonoo Road, in a vacant shopfront within the existing Mobil service station, in June.
Tamworth Regional Council ticked off the plans for a shop fit out and sewerage work on Monday.
But it's not the first Pizza Hut the city has had, ending a two year search for the pizza firm after it closed its Peel Street store in 2020 after suffering storm damage in late 2019.
At the time, it announced its plans to re-open in a new location "in the near future".
Before that, another Pizza Hut franchise operated on Bridge Street, but spent years abandoned before being demolished to make way for a $3.3 million medical facility.
The Leader contacted Pizza Hut for comment on this story.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
