A FAMILY from the Newcastle region is believed to have purchased a historic pastoral aggregation near Tamworth for more than $120 million.
Plumthorpe, which is one of the east coast's premier pastoral aggregations, sold last week for a price understood to be between $124 million and $125 million.
It is the highest price ever paid in the district.
The owner's details remain undisclosed but reports have linked Hunter businessman John O'Brien and his family to the purchase.
The O'Brien family recently finalised the sale of its Rutherford-based veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturing business, Jurox.
The company was sold off to international animal healthcare company, Zoetis.
The property covers around 28,000 acres in Northern NSW's Manilla Valley river country located a short drive out of Barraba.
The aggregation includes the historic Plumthorpe which was first settled in 1888, as well as the adjoining properties of Mayvale and Campo Santo.
The listing for the property, sold with Meares and Associates and Hart Rural Agencies, described the three holdings as ideal for beef production and also suitable for prime lambs and cereal and fodder cropping.
In addition to the land, the property includes a Spanish-style homestead built in 1936 that boasts 10 bedrooms, a ballroom and a billiards rooms. The sale also includes stables, garages and four staff cottages.
The Plumthorpe aggregation had previously been held by a private family syndicate since 2008.
