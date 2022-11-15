The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle buyer splashes more than $120 million on historic pastoral aggregation in Northern NSW

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAMILY from the Newcastle region is believed to have purchased a historic pastoral aggregation near Tamworth for more than $120 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.