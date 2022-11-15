The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo performs Great Southern Land with Icehouse at men's T20 World Cup Grand Final

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Gomeroi language has been broadcast to more than one billion people to celebrate and honour culture on a world stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.