THE Gomeroi language has been broadcast to more than one billion people to celebrate and honour culture on a world stage.
Proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo shared the stage with Icehouse to open the men's T20 World Cup Grand Final between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
To mark the 40 year milestone of the band's iconic hit Great Southern Land, Mr Tambo was invited to perform a verse of the song in Gomeroi to a packed out stadium.
Mr Tambo said it was hard to put into words what the opportunity meant to him.
"When you're able to speak your language and have an understanding of it, it stands you up differently to how you view yourself and your identity," he said.
READ ALSO:
"You just connect with yourself in such a deep way.
"There's so much power in language.
To help keep the Gomeroi language alive, Mr Tambo works closely with Aunty Bernadette Duncan, in Boggabilla.
"The sharing process is just extremely important," he said.
"For me it's an honour, but it's also a mandate and a purpose to keep our language alive, go out and share it and put it on as many stages as possible."
Mr Tambo has performed with John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Brian May and was a contestant on Australia's Got Talent.
Growing up on country in Tamworth, and being surrounded by the likes of Uncle Roger Knox, Uncle Buddy Knox, Uncle Neville Sampson and Aunty Gloria Lee, is something Mr Tambo considers a "blessing".
"There's all these elders and strong people in our community who were visible," he said.
"I think growing up in that situation where you can see that, it makes you proud."
Having started his career busking on Peel Street during January, Mr Tambo said he would love to return to his roots and perform at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"When you leave home you don't just leave forever and forget about it," he said.
"As you grow and elevate your career, you find ways to get back to community and still be a part of community as best you can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.