"A soup of different bugs" from the guts of animals swept away by flood waters, is being carried down major waterways including the Peel and Namoi rivers.
That's according to public health physician for Hunter New England Health Dr Craig Dalton, who said the water carries an array of both bacterial and viral diseases.
"We get a generic movement of bacteria from the bowels of animals and humans through just the flow of the water and failure of sewage systems," he said.
"Basically any gastrointestinal virus or bacteria could be present in the flood waters. And even some respiratory viruses."
Leptospirosis was highlighted by Dr Dalton as one of the major ones to look out for.
"It's a disease that's often spread from rodents to humans, and it peaks around floods and contaminated rivers and lakes," he said.
"Typically what happens is someone may have an abrasion on their leg, hand, or any part of the skin that gets into the flood water," he said.
"And then the leptospiral disease, which has left a rodent or another animal, gets in the water, gets in through the small break in the skin ... and affect many different organs in the body."
There's also the risk of bacteria and viruses making it into a person's bloodstream if they accidentally swallow contaminated water he said.
But there's also a less direct route through which bugs can get into your body.
Dr Dalton said rampant breeding of mosquitos during warm conditions around flood water also presents a risk.
"Still water will lead to increased breeding of mosquitos, increased numbers, and that can lead to an increased carriage rate of disease among mosquitos," he said.
"So then we worry about things like Ross River Virus, Barmah Forest Virus, and there's a whole bunch of other viruses that are emerging within Australia ... particularly we worry about Japanese Encephalitis."
"So basically the flood waters can lead to a lot of disease in the weeks and months following [flooding]."
Simply staying out of flood water is a good place to start in avoiding the diseases according to Dr Dalton.
However, there's still things people can do if they've been exposed to contaminated water to reduce their chances of becoming ill.
"Washing and using antiseptic on any wounds that might have occurred and covering them up as soon as possible," he said.
"Wearing protective equipment that eliminates contact with water is also important if you can."
More information of the diseases and what can be done to avoid them is available on the NSW Health website.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
